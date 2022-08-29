AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a £120 ($145.00) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. set a £120 ($145.00) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a £101 ($122.04) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($118.41) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of £106.96 ($129.24).

LON AZN opened at £113.64 ($137.31) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of £108.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £102.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 8,029 ($97.02) and a 12-month high of £115.40 ($139.44). The firm has a market cap of £176.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a GBX 76.40 ($0.92) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.82%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

