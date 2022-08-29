Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

AINC has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ashford from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ashford in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Ashford Stock Up 0.8 %

AINC stock opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.36. Ashford has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

