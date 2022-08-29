Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) and e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG) Critical Review

Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI – Get Rating) and e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ascent Solar Technologies and e.Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Ascent Solar Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A e.Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies -1,007.25% N/A -116.35% e.Digital N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and e.Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, e.Digital has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of e.Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and e.Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $610,000.00 449.92 -$6.00 million N/A N/A e.Digital $700,000.00 0.04 -$1.27 million N/A N/A

e.Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Summary

e.Digital beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

(Get Rating)

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for aerospace, defense, emergency management, and consumer/OEM applications. It offers outdoor solar chargers. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and e-commerce companies. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Thornton, Colorado.

About e.Digital

(Get Rating)

e.Digital Corporation engages in developing and marketing an intellectual property portfolio of context and interpersonal awareness systems, advanced data security technologies, secure communication technologies, and other technologies. It is involved in licensing and enforcing its Nunchi portfolio of patents related to context and interpersonal awareness systems; microSignet data security technology based on characteristics in semi-conductors; Synap security system, method, and apparatus to solve the issues of encryption key generation and exchange; and other technologies. The company was formerly known as Norris Communications, Inc. and changed its name to e.Digital Corporation in January 1999. e.Digital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.