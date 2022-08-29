Artex (ARTEX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $19,120.00

Artex (ARTEX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last week, Artex has traded 62.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Artex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Artex has a market cap of $172,927.36 and $19,120.00 worth of Artex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Artex alerts:

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000582 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00029825 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000264 BTC.

RMRK (RMRK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015626 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00086111 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00057007 BTC.

Artex Profile

ARTEX is a coin. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2021. Artex’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,248,442 coins. Artex’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Artex

According to CryptoCompare, “Artex is a blockchain-based art investment platform that users can trade and manage their fine art investments. The digital currency of the Artex ecosystem is Artex Token (ARTEX). Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Artex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Artex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Artex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.