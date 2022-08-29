Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Arrow Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Arrow Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 32.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Arrow Financial to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ AROW traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.15. 319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,723. Arrow Financial has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.84.

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $36.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Financial will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Arrow Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 718,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

