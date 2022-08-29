Arrow Financial Co. (AROW) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Arrow Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Arrow Financial has a payout ratio of 32.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Arrow Financial to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

NASDAQ AROW traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.15. The stock had a trading volume of 319 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,723. Arrow Financial has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $38.24. The company has a market cap of $530.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $36.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Arrow Financial will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arrow Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 718,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,292,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

