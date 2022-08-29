Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Down 6.3%

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.39 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 289,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Arqit Quantum in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the second quarter worth $182,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Arqit Quantum by 176.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 35,329 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arqit Quantum by 1,086,718.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 293,414 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Arqit Quantum by 4,755.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

