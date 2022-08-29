Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Down 6.3%

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.39 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 289,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Arqit Quantum in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.48.
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
