Ark (ARK) Price Down 10.3% Over Last Week

Ark (ARK) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00002043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $56.01 million and $3.58 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007251 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 139,318,709 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

