Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Short Interest Down 56.0% in August

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,300 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the July 31st total of 241,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.3 days.

Arca Continental Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EMBVF traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $6.85. 770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,641. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52. Arca Continental has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $7.12.

Get Arca Continental alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EMBVF shares. Bradesco Corretora lowered Arca Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised Arca Continental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Arca Continental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Arca Continental Company Profile

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include soft drinks, milk whole/light/flavored, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; and other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arca Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arca Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.