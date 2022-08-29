Apron Network (APN) Hits Market Capitalization of $311,795.64

Apron Network (APN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. During the last week, Apron Network has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One Apron Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apron Network has a total market cap of $311,795.64 and approximately $460,865.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apron Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005096 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003899 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00129540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00031771 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00085024 BTC.

Apron Network Profile

APN is a coin. Its launch date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1.

Buying and Selling Apron Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apron Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apron Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apron Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apron Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.