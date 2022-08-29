Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $200.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) received a $200.00 price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AAPL. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.18.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.65. 3,279,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,738,148. Apple has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 5,935.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

