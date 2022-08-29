ApeCoin (APE) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $196.87 Million

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. During the last week, ApeCoin has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ApeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $4.77 or 0.00024046 BTC on major exchanges. ApeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and $196.87 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 602% against the dollar and now trades at $426.21 or 0.02149461 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001625 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002177 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00836137 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About ApeCoin
ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,875,000 coins. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.dev.
ApeCoin Coin Trading
