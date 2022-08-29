APA (NASDAQ:APA) Trading 5.4% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.4% during trading on Monday after MKM Partners raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $50.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock. APA traded as high as $42.63 and last traded at $42.36. 324,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 9,155,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.18.

APA has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

Get APA alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in APA by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in APA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

APA Trading Up 5.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.90.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.