APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Lowered to $54.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on APA from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

NASDAQ:APA traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.52. The stock had a trading volume of 130,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,155,595. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.90. APA has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that APA will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 375.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the second quarter valued at $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 205.7% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

