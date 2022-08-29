Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lessened its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,624 shares during the period. AON makes up 1.4% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. HM Payson & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of AON worth $59,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 71.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 495.2% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AON. Morgan Stanley lowered AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.70.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE AON traded down $1.55 on Monday, reaching $284.32. The stock had a trading volume of 10,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $280.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.71. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The company has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.14%.

Insider Activity at AON

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

