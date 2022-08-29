Anime Token Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week (ANI)

Anime Token (ANI) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 28th. In the last seven days, Anime Token has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Anime Token has a total market cap of $47,693.78 and approximately $11,384.00 worth of Anime Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anime Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Anime Token alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001018 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000412 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00170942 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Anime Token Profile

Anime Token (CRYPTO:ANI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Anime Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenAnime.

Anime Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anime Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anime Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anime Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anime Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anime Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.