Anime Token Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week (ANI)

Anime Token (ANI) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 28th. In the last seven days, Anime Token has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Anime Token has a total market cap of $47,693.78 and approximately $11,384.00 worth of Anime Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anime Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001018 BTC.
- LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005080 BTC.
- Blockasset (BLOCK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000412 BTC.
- BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00170942 BTC.
- PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000090 BTC.
- Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.
- Rapids (RPD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000061 BTC.
Anime Token Profile
Anime Token (CRYPTO:ANI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Anime Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenAnime.
Anime Token Coin Trading
