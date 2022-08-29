Analyzing Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) and Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) and Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Blue Owl Capital has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cohen & Steers has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.0% of Blue Owl Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of Cohen & Steers shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Blue Owl Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.2% of Cohen & Steers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Owl Capital $823.88 million 19.45 -$376.17 million ($0.20) -57.35 Cohen & Steers $583.83 million 6.15 $211.40 million $4.26 17.30

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and Cohen & Steers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cohen & Steers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blue Owl Capital. Blue Owl Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cohen & Steers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Blue Owl Capital and Cohen & Steers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Owl Capital 0 2 7 0 2.78 Cohen & Steers 0 0 1 0 3.00

Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus target price of $16.31, suggesting a potential upside of 42.22%. Cohen & Steers has a consensus target price of $101.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.02%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than Cohen & Steers.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and Cohen & Steers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Owl Capital -5.81% 11.37% 7.86% Cohen & Steers 34.11% 79.57% 39.92%

Dividends

Blue Owl Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Cohen & Steers pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Blue Owl Capital pays out -220.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cohen & Steers pays out 51.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cohen & Steers has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Blue Owl Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Cohen & Steers beats Blue Owl Capital on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases. It offers its solutions through permanent capital vehicles, as well as long-dated private funds. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.

