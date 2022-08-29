Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Absci (ABSI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Absci (NASDAQ: ABSI) in the last few weeks:

8/12/2022 – Absci was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

8/12/2022 – Absci had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $28.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2022 – Absci was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. to an “outperform” rating.

8/12/2022 – Absci was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

7/18/2022 – Absci is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Absci Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Absci stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,395. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. Absci Co. has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.66 million and a P/E ratio of -3.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Absci during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Absci by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Absci during the first quarter worth about $621,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Absci in the first quarter valued at about $2,047,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Absci during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.