Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 29th (APLE, AZN, CALA, CWB, DUOL, HST, JWEL, JWLLF, NVST, PK)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, August 29th:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $8.00 price target on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$37.00.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $128.00 target price on the stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to an action list buy rating. The firm currently has C$50.00 price target on the stock.

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a buy rating.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $46.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

