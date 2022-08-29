Analysts Set Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) PT at $21.92

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.96.

RDFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Compass Point upped their price objective on Redfin to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin Stock Performance

Shares of RDFN opened at $9.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.48. Redfin has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.11). Redfin had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 80.56%. The company had revenue of $606.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $36,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,786 shares in the company, valued at $601,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Redfin by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,848,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,167 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 12,532.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,854,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,446,000 after buying an additional 1,839,324 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,882,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,258,000. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,624,000 after buying an additional 481,277 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.