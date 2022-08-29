Analysts Set Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) PT at C$35.13

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$35.13.

QBR.B has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Quebecor Price Performance

Shares of TSE:QBR.B opened at C$28.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.77 billion and a PE ratio of 11.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$28.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.70. Quebecor has a 52 week low of C$26.03 and a 52 week high of C$32.72.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

