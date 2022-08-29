Analysts Set Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Target Price at $27.60

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.60.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLYM shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 25.6% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 421,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 85,817 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,016,000 after purchasing an additional 208,712 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -106.02%.
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.
