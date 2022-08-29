Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 29th (AAPL, ANCTF, BCEKF, CBWBF, CPB, EGTYF, EXTR, PDD, POST, REL)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, August 29th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $200.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$60.00 to C$63.00.

Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF)

had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.70 to C$1.60.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$36.00 to C$33.00.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.50 to C$35.00.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG to $45.00.

Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.70 to C$0.65.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities to $20.00.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $85.00 to $107.00.

Post (NYSE:POST) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler to $109.00.

Relx (LON:REL) was given a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to $56.00.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) had its target price boosted by Stephens to $46.00.

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $3.00.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG to $21.00.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. to $40.00.

