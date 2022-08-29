Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,423 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises about 1.4% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Analog Devices worth $100,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 24.9% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% during the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,135 shares of company stock worth $6,747,882. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.69. The stock had a trading volume of 40,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,432. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.59. The company has a market capitalization of $79.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.61.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

