Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.
Amtech Systems Trading Down 6.6 %
ASYS stock opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $163.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.42. Amtech Systems has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $15.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.99.
In other Amtech Systems news, Director Jong S. Whang sold 50,000 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $653,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,681 shares in the company, valued at $923,800.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amtech Systems news, CEO Michael Whang sold 23,754 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $298,112.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,496 shares in the company, valued at $244,674.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jong S. Whang sold 50,000 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $653,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,800.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.
