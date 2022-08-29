Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Amtech Systems Trading Down 6.6 %

ASYS stock opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $163.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.42. Amtech Systems has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $15.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amtech Systems news, Director Jong S. Whang sold 50,000 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $653,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,681 shares in the company, valued at $923,800.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amtech Systems news, CEO Michael Whang sold 23,754 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $298,112.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,496 shares in the company, valued at $244,674.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jong S. Whang sold 50,000 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $653,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,800.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 298.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 47,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 35,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

