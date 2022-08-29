Amon Hits Market Capitalization of $95,460.35 (AMN)

Amon (AMN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Amon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Amon has a market cap of $95,460.35 and $130.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Amon has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Amon

AMN is a coin. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. The official website for Amon is amon.tech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech.

Amon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

