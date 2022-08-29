Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Lifted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,481 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $40,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amgen Stock Down 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.14.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $238.84. 29,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,054,613. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.13. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $127.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

