American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,240,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,058,165,000 after purchasing an additional 906,203 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,966,000 after purchasing an additional 416,138 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,829,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,100,953,000 after purchasing an additional 252,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1,573.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 251,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,712,000 after purchasing an additional 236,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.57.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AWK traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,900. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.02. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.45 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile



American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

