Ambire AdEx Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (ADX)

Ambire AdEx (ADX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One Ambire AdEx token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000782 BTC on exchanges. Ambire AdEx has a market capitalization of $22.13 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ambire AdEx has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003955 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00129955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00032084 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00087886 BTC.

Ambire AdEx Profile

ADX is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,557,524 tokens. Ambire AdEx’s official website is www.ambire.com. Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ambire AdEx

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | GitHub | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambire AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambire AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambire AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

