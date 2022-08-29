Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,216 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 120.5% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 936,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,929,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of MO stock opened at $45.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.44. The company has a market cap of $82.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 371.13%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

