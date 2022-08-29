AltraVue Capital LLC Sells 590 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

AltraVue Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Financial comprises approximately 0.2% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,032,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,201,000 after buying an additional 350,551 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 428,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,991,000 after buying an additional 56,802 shares in the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,321,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 375,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,352,000 after purchasing an additional 194,293 shares during the last quarter. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 25,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $1,303,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 210,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,994,581.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

B. Riley Financial Trading Down 2.2 %

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of RILY stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.79. 367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,483. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $91.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 1.85.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $42.70 million for the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -231.21%.

About B. Riley Financial

(Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RILY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.