AltraVue Capital LLC Sells 27,260 Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

AltraVue Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,471,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,260 shares during the period. SIGA Technologies accounts for approximately 2.4% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC owned 3.41% of SIGA Technologies worth $17,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIGA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 257.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 23,087 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIGA stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.16. 102,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,988,841. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.63. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.07.

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 48.67%. The business had revenue of $16.67 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SIGA Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

