AltraVue Capital LLC Purchases 873,350 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,045,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873,350 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 3.8% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Palantir Technologies worth $28,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,158,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,623.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,157,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,965,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,503 shares during the last quarter. Sozo Ventures GP I L.P. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,436,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,909 shares during the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $1,243,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,918,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,089,134.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,171 shares of company stock worth $4,153,509 in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

PLTR stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $7.77. 526,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,506,016. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 3.79. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

