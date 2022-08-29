Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.04. 491,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,867,879. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $152.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,831 shares of company stock worth $15,706,796. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

