Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.6% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.95 on Monday, reaching $110.35. The stock had a trading volume of 439,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,867,879. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.63.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,831 shares of company stock valued at $15,706,796. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

