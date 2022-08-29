ALLY (ALY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $17,688.00

ALLY (ALY) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 29th. One ALLY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ALLY has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. ALLY has a market cap of $1.54 million and $17,688.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,087.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003968 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00131766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00032562 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00085618 BTC.

About ALLY

ALY is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ALLY is getally.io.

Buying and Selling ALLY

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALLY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

