Akropolis Trading Down 15.1% Over Last 7 Days (AKRO)

Akropolis (AKRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Akropolis has a market cap of $17.39 million and $11.99 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Akropolis has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. One Akropolis coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005096 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003899 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00129540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00031771 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00085024 BTC.

Akropolis (AKRO) is a coin. It was first traded on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

