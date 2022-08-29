Aion Market Capitalization Achieves $23.92 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0477 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $23.92 million and $2.22 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aion has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,179.57 or 0.99983610 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00055663 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00232412 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00141964 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00241812 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00056432 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00054849 BTC.

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

