Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.31.

A opened at $129.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.15. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of A. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,082,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,980,792,000 after purchasing an additional 730,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after buying an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,652,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,977,848,000 after purchasing an additional 223,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,370,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,134,572,000 after purchasing an additional 401,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,432,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,006 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

