AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.00.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st.
AeroVironment Stock Performance
Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $97.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -539.53 and a beta of 0.50. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.74.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $242,690.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,094,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $336,884.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,799,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $242,690.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,094,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AeroVironment Company Profile
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AeroVironment (AVAV)
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
- Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
- Rivian Rising to the Challenge
- 3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.