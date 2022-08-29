AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $97.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -539.53 and a beta of 0.50. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $132.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.16 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $242,690.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,094,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $336,884.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,799,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $242,690.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,094,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

