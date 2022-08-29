Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Given “Buy” Rating at Jonestrading

Jonestrading restated their buy rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AGLE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.63.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,244.84% and a negative return on equity of 105.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marcio Souza purchased 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 184,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 24,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 29,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.