Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Receives C$14.85 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.85.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARE. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, August 1st. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Aecon Group Price Performance

TSE ARE opened at C$11.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.49. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$10.57 and a 52-week high of C$22.28. The company has a market cap of C$679.04 million and a PE ratio of 27.85.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$997.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.00%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

