Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Shares Gap Up to $22.26

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.26, but opened at $22.79. Adams Natural Resources Fund shares last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.85.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Natural Resources Fund
About Adams Natural Resources Fund
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adams Natural Resources Fund (PEO)
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.