Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Shares Gap Up to $22.26

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.26, but opened at $22.79. Adams Natural Resources Fund shares last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.85.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Natural Resources Fund

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 27.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the second quarter worth $66,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 159.6% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 312.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the first quarter worth $227,000. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

