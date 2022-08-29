Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Acme United Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Acme United stock opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Acme United has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $41.96.

Get Acme United alerts:

Acme United Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Insider Transactions at Acme United

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acme United

In other news, CFO Paul G. Driscoll sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $44,174.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Paul G. Driscoll sold 1,377 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $44,174.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian Barker acquired 1,300 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $41,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,275 shares of company stock valued at $72,588 and sold 2,543 shares valued at $80,590. 32.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acme United in the second quarter worth about $205,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Acme United by 16.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acme United by 17.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acme United by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acme United by 7.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acme United

(Get Rating)

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.