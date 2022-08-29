Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.47.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACCYY shares. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Accor from €35.50 ($36.22) to €36.40 ($37.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Accor from €37.50 ($38.27) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Get Accor alerts:

Accor Stock Performance

Shares of ACCYY opened at $4.70 on Monday. Accor has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.10.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through two segments, HotelServices, and Hotel Assets & Other. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; ResDiary, a flat-rate online table reservation system that is designed for restaurant owners; Gekko solutions, including digital hotel distribution and loyalty platforms for the travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.