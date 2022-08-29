Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 66,219 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 66,219 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $142,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 104.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 49.6% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,868,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,831 shares of company stock worth $51,833,556 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %

MSI traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $248.43. The company had a trading volume of 17,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,421. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.01. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.11.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.