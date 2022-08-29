Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 35,125 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,912,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,125 shares during the period. Ternium accounts for approximately 0.9% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 2.45% of Ternium worth $224,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ternium during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 33.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. XR Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ternium by 17.2% in the first quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TX stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.72. Ternium S.A. has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $56.74.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

