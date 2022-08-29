Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,238,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,551 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $163,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.53. The company had a trading volume of 173,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.05 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.19.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

