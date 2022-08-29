Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,402,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 642,642 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies makes up about 0.8% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $193,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.30. The stock had a trading volume of 15,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,992. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.23. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $149.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.