Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,404,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,194,705 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $86,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $421,847,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in CNH Industrial by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,057,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660,436 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $168,240,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 4,283.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,300,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,077 shares in the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $18.00 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

CNH Industrial Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CNHI traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 195,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,127,438. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.70. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.